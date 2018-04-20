New albums from Drake, Kanye West and Kid Cudi coming in June

Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Drake all have new music coming in June.

New music from Kanye West, Drake and Kid Cudi are coming to your headphones in June.

The summer music scene is already buzzing with the announcement of big projects coming, starting in June. Here's what we know:

Drake's new album "Scorpion" (June 2018)

We don't have a confirmed date on the album release, but it's expected to drop at some point in June.

"Scorpion," presumably a reference to Drake's zodiac sign (Scorpio) would be Drake's first full-length project since "Views" in 2016.

Drake recently released new music, but it's unclear if those songs (Nice For What, God's Plan, Diplomatic Immunity) have any role in "Scorpion."

Kanye West solo project (June 1)

Kanye has kept most of the specifics a secret but we do know his new album is coming on June 1.

All we know is that it's seven songs long and will be available on June 1.

Kanye announced the news on Twitter on Thursday. He also announced Pusha T's new album will be released on May 25 and Teyana Taylor's on June 22.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi joint album (June 8)

After announcing his solo project, Kanye unveiled the news of a joint album with Kid Cudi, which will be released on June 8.

"Kids See Ghost" is the name of the album and of the duo's group, according to Kanye's tweets.

Kanye and Cudi have had their issues in the past, but they've collaborated on several songs in the past.

Back in 2016, Cudi tweeted that he believed West "don't give a f*** about me," which prompted Kanye, on stage, to say "Don't never mention Ye name. I birthed you."

The two have apparently squashed the beef and we'll be reaping the benefits of that in June.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.