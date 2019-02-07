New 'Pet Sematary' trailer reveals major plot change from Stephen King's original

The newest trailer for the "Pet Sematary" reboot reveals a major change in storyline from Stephen King's original story.

***SPOILER ALERT BELOW***

If you saw the original film or read the book, you may remember the Creed family's son Gage is the one who dies and returns. In the new film, being released in April, it's his big sister Ellie.

One of the film's producers, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, told EW why they decided to make the change.

“Trust me, we were nervous about it,” said Bonaventura. “I feel this way about anything that you remake or update. If we gave you what you had before, we didn’t do the subject matter much good. I’m very protective of movies too, but I want a new experience each time, and feel like filmmakers have really thought about the choice. That was one, we thought, ‘All right, let’s make this choice.’”

The film hits theaters on April 5. Watch the latest trailer below:

