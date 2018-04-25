Nickelodeon orders reboot of iconic game show 'Double Dare'

Your favorite game show is returning to television.

"Double Dare," the iconic Nickelodeon game show that originally aired in the late 1980s and early 90s is returning to the airwaves.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Nickelodeon has ordered 40 new episodes to premiere this summer.

"The network says that the revival will "feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today" to be announced at a later date," THR reports.

The show premiered back in 1986 and later morphed into "Family Double Dare," and "Super Sloppy Double Dare," before returning in 2000 as "Double Dare 2000," hosted by Jason Harris.

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon announces a possible "Clarissa Explains It All" reboot with Melissa Joan Hart.

The show originally aired from 1991 to 1994, with Melissa Joan Hart playing Clarissa Darling, a teenager who often speaks to the camera directly.

