Officials: R. Kelly has posted bail and will be released from jail

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say R. Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a Chicago jail within the hour.
Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Monday that Kelly posted his $100,000 bail after spending the weekend in jail.
The R&B singer's bail amount was 10 percent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday.
During a hearing earlier Monday, Kelly's lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time.
Kelly denies wrongdoing.
