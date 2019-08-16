One fan can win $1,000 to watch 25 straight hours of 'Friends'

DETROIT - An online retailer is offering one "Friends" superfan $1,000 to watch 25 hours of the hit NBC show.

Could there be a job any cooler? Frontier Communications is asking the fan to watch 25 straight hours of smelly cats, phalanges, pivots and breaks.

The winner will be required to live tweet during the marathon and post selfies with their actual friends -- the ones who haven't moved to Yemen or are currently backpacking through Western Europe.

Along with the money, the fan will get a 12-month subscription to Netflix.

Frontier Communications is accepting applications for the job. Click here to apply.

