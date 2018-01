GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Oprah Winfrey made a stop Saturday night at a Grand Rapids brewery.

"Not bad for a couple of guys who were making beer in their garage six years ago," the Mitten Brewing Company posted on Facebook, along with a photo of Winfrey.

Winfrey visited the brewery, located at 527 Leonard St., to try local food and craft beer.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.