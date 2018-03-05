Oscars 2018: Watch Michigan's Sufjan Stevens perform song from 'Call Me by Your Name'

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Musician Sufjan Stevens performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Michigan native Sufjan Stevens took the Oscar stage on Sunday night to perform his original song from the film "Call Me By Your Name."

Sufjan Stevens was born in Detroit and grew up in the city before his family moved to Petoskey when he was nine. He even recorded an entire album about Michigan.

Sufjan attended Hope College, in Holland, Michigan, and the masters program for writers at the New School for Social Research.

Stevens performed his song "Mystery of Love," from the award winning film "Call Me by Your Name," at Sunday night's Academy Awards in Hollywood.

It's a shortened version of the four-minute song. The song was nominated for "Best Original Song," but lost to "Remember Me," from the movie "Coco."

Watch Sufjan Steven's performance below:

