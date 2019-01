As we enter the end of the first month of the year, those that recently set health/fitness goals for the new year are no-doubt looking at their first month of progress. If my personal experience has shown me anything, it’s that a month is hardly enough time to see results.

If you’ve been sticking to a strict workout regimen (three days/week myself) but haven’t noticed big results, it might be a good idea to look at your diet, too.

Read all about it here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.