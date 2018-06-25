Pawn Stars' 'The Old Man' Richard Harrison dies Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 05: Television personality Richard Harrison of "Pawn Stars" arrives at the American Country Awards 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Richard Harrison, otherwise known as "The Old Man" on History's "Pawn Stars," died on Monday following a battle of Parkinson's Disease. He was 77 years old.

Richard's son, Rick Harrison, who is also a star on the show, posted on Instagram Monday confirming the news.

Rick posted in another Instagram message: "He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.

"We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time."

History's Twitter account tweeted the news Monday morning.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/2lPb3jUazf — HISTORY (@HISTORY) June 25, 2018

