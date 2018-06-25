Entertainment

Pawn Stars' 'The Old Man' Richard Harrison dies Monday morning

He was 77 years old

By Von Lozon

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 05: Television personality Richard Harrison of "Pawn Stars" arrives at the American Country Awards 2011 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 5, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Richard Harrison, otherwise known as "The Old Man" on History's "Pawn Stars," died on Monday following a battle of Parkinson's Disease. He was 77 years old.

Richard's son, Rick Harrison, who is also a star on the show, posted on Instagram Monday confirming the news.

Rick posted in another Instagram message: "He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.

"We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time."

History's Twitter account tweeted the news Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.