Peter Mayhew, original Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' films, dies at 74

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Peter Mayhew at the world premiere of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for for Disney)

DETROIT - Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, died Tuesday.

Mayhew's death was announced on his Twitter page Thursday. He died surrounded by family in his Texas home.

Mayhew was Chewbacca in "Star Wars," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "Revenge of the Sith" and "The Force Awakens."

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

