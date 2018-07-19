PHOTOS: Panic! At The Disco's 'Pray for the Wicked' tour hits Detroit with energetic performance

Panic! At The Disco in Detroit on July 14, 2018. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

DETROIT - Panic! At The Disco's "Pray for the Wicked" tour hit Little Caesars Arena with a bright and energetic performance last weekend.

The tour comes after the band released its sixth studio album, "Pray for the Wicked," last month.

The group treated the sold-out crowd to a set list featuring nearly 30 songs, which included a nod to Cyndi Lauper with a cover of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Lauper wrote the music for "Kinky Boots" and PATD frontman Brendon Urie performed in the Broadway musical last year.

Perhaps one of the most surprising moments of the evening was when Urie performed on a piano suspended above fans, blowing kissing and interacting with the audience below him as it moved across the arena.

Detroit was the third stop on the tour. Check out the full schedule here and photos from the show below.

Panic! at the Disco in Detroit on July 14, 2018. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

