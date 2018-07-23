PHOTOS: Tyler Farr, Dustin Lynch, Florida Georgia Line at Faster Horses Festival 2018

Dustin Lynch performs at Faster Horses 2018 at Michigan International Speedway on July 22, 2018. (WDIV)

BROOKLYN, Mich. - Sunday's weather may have been cooler than the rest of weekend, but that didn't stop the crowds from packing into Michigan International Speedway for Faster Horses Festival.

RELATED: Faster Horses offers festival goers who clean their campsites the chance to win 2019 passes

The three-day event brings thousands to Brooklyn every year for a giant country music party.

This year's headliners included Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line.

Check out our photo gallery of Tyler Farr, Dustin Lynch and Florida Georgia Line from day three below and view the gallery from day two here.

Faster Horses returns to MIS on July 19-21, 2019.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.