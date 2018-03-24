Pink postpones concert in Detroit on Sunday due to illness

DETROIT - The singer Pink has postponed her scheduled concert at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday due to an illness.

In a message posted on her Twitter account, Pink said her voice wasn't 100 percent and that she didn't want to have to cut songs because of it.

"I am very sorry, and I'm very grateful for your understanding," a note on Pink's Twitter account said. "I will absolutely do this show at a later date, and it will be the full show. Again, I am very sorry and have tried so damn hard to avoid this. All my love."

Pink postponed her concert in Montreal on Friday due to her illness.

Organizers said ticket holders can hold their tickets for the rescheduled show, which will be announced soon. Tickets may also be refunded at the point of purchase. For Ticketmaster customer service please call (800) 653-8000.

