R. Kelly turns himself into Chicago police after aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges announced

CHICAGO - R&B star R. Kelly has arrived at a Chicago police station hours after authorities announced multiple charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

MORE: R. Kelly indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

The 52-year-old singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, arrived at the precinct in a van about 8:15 p.m. Friday. If taken into custody, he is expected to be held overnight and appear Saturday in bond court.

Cook County State's Attorney's Kim Foxx announced 10 counts Friday against the Grammy winner. She said the abuse dated back as far as 1998 and spanned more than a decade.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct, but he has been dogged for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves.



