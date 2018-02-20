Radiohead to bring 2018 tour to Detroit in July

DETROIT - Radiohead has confirmed a summer 2018 North American tour, which includes a Detroit stop.

Radiohead will play Little Caesars Arena on July 22, 2018.

The newly announced dates begin July 7in Chicago and conclude August 1 in Philadelphia.

The new U.S. and Canada shows extend the world tour in support of the band’s latest album A Moon Shaped Pool (XL Recordings), and are the band’s first North American appearances since spring 2017.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 23, 2018.

