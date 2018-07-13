Check out these movies this weekend!

There are some pretty good movies hitting the theaters this weekend. If you are looking for something to do check out these two premieres.

"Skyscraper" stars Dwayne Johnson as veteran who is a security analyst and ends up at the tallest building in the world when things go wrong. Johnson's character gets framed for the crime, so it is up to him to save the day, and his family ends up in the mix of it all. The movie looks like a good one and worth checking out. It may not win any awards, but if you can suspend your disbelief, it should be enjoyable.

Also opening this weekend is "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation". All of the original characters are in the film. The movie is about "Drac", who takes his crew on a cruise, but his dream vacation turns into a nightmare when he falls for the ships captain who turns out to be hiding a secret to rid the words of monsters. If you enjoyed the other "Hotel Transylvania" movies, you will enjoy this one too.