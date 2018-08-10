Check out these powerful movies hitting theaters this weekend

Prehistoric sharks out to get a crew in the deep blue sea or the true story of a black cop out to get the KKK? There are some very entertaining movies coming out to theaters this weekend and our movie reviewer, Greg Russell, stopped by to tell us about them.

First up was "The Meg", starring Jason Statham, Ruby Rose and Rainn Wilson. It's about a large shark that attacks a submarine, stranding the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Russell says it's a fun, action-packed, summer movie that doesn't take itself too seriously. He gave it three reels out of five.

Next Russell saw Spike Lee's new film, "The BlacKKKlansman", starring John David Washington, Adam Driver and Topher Grace. Based on a true story, the movie is centered around Ron Stallworth, a Colorado police detective who has a mission to bring down the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The movie has already received critical acclaim, Greg gave it four out of five stars.

