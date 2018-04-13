Dare you to go see this chilling movie this weekend

It's Friday so that means Movie Reviewer Greg Russell is back with us today to look at the new flicks at the box office.

Rampage, starring "The Rock," is based on a 1990's video game. The film center's around Johnson's character who happens to be a Zoologist raising a gorilla. Scientists make a mistake with an experiment, and accidentally turn the gorilla and many zoo animals into giants.

Russell said the movie is a fun one to go see, and gave it a 3 out of 5 reels.

Truth or Dare is a new thriller, horror movie coming out this weekend. A group of friends decide to play the game truth or dare, and things go horribly wrong.

