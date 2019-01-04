Get ready for movies and the Golden Globes this weekend

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined us back in the studio thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas. Russell talked about the big weekend for Hollywood as the Golden Globes happen this Sunday, and the new movies out this weekend.

One of the new films, "On the Basis of Sex," is based on the life of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Russell spoke with the actress who portrays Ginsburg, Felicity Jones. Jones told Russell she empathizes with Ginsberg on what it's like to be an outsider when going into the film because a lot of the time she was one of the only women on the set. Russell also spoke with Armie Hammer, who said it's nice to see how far we've come and how far we still have to go. Russell gave the movie a four out of five reels.

Ahead of the Golden Globes we talked about a few of Russell's picks. For best musical or comedy, Russell chose, "The Favourite." For best drama, he picked "A Star is Born." You can watch the the Golden Globes Sunday night on Local 4.

Find a movie you want to see this weekend at MJR Digital Cinemas. To find a theater near you, and to see a list of show times of the hot movies on screen now, just go to their website: https://www.mjrtheatres.com/.