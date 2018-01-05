Greg's Picks For The Golden Globes

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell tells us his major picks for the Golden Globes, but first he tells us about the new movie in theater this weekend. Hostiles starring Christian Bale, Bale plays a former union solider after the Civil War. Greg Russell had the opportunity to interview Christian Bale who talks about his role in the movie.

Then Jason and Greg switched gears into the Golden Globes, which you can see Sunday, January 7th starting at 8PM on Local 4, we got Greg's top picks in the major categories.