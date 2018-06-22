It's going to be a T.Rex weekend with "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom"

Dinosaurs are taking over this weekend when the new Jurassic Park movie hits theaters.

Our friend ,Greg Russell, joined us in studio to tell us about what to expect when you see "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom."

Greg said "Fallen Kingdom" which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum is scarier than previous "Jurassic Park" movies. He said the movie is action-packed and there is a reveal about a character at the end that will leave jaws on the floor. Greg gave this one 4 reels out of 5.

To be one of Greg's prize winners go to out Live In The D Facebook page or clickondetroit.com. You will see all of the contest rules there as well.

Get email alerts for local stories