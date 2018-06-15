It's going to be an "Incredible" Father's Day weekend

Happy Father's Day!! Fans of the movie "The Incredibles " have waited 14 years for a sequel and now the wait is over!

Our friend Greg Russell joined us in studio to tell us about what movies you can check out this weekend.

Greg started with "The Incredibles 2" which includes the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie starts the day after the first "Incredibles" ended, this time the roles of superhero are reversed and the mom, Elastigirl, is the go-to hero. Greg says it's a fun film and fans of the original movie will enjoy this sequel. He gave this one 4 reels out of 5.

Greg also saw "Tag", starring Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm. It's about a group of lifelong friends who have been playing a game of tag for over 30 years. The goal for the gang is to get one member who has never been tagged. It's based on a true story. Greg gave the movie 3 reels out of 5.

