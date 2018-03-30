Kick off the weekend with a thrill

If you aren't watching the Tigers play this weekend, you can check out one of the two new movies opening at the theaters. Local 4 Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joined us in the studio today to talk about the films.

Acrimony is written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry. Russell had the chance to sit down with Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry to talk about Acrimony. The movie is all about a woman scorned, Henson saying that "sometimes hurt people hurt people."

Russell gave the film 3 reels, saying the movie has a very bizarre twist at the end.

Steven Spielberg's new movie Ready Player One also premieres this weekend. The movie is a dystopian future story, taking place in 2045.

Russell gave Ready Player One a 4 out of 5 reels.