Looking To See A Movie This Weekend?

Local 4 Movie Reviewer Greg Russell is back in the studio to tell us what movies to see this weekend! There are two new movies hitting the theaters, let's start with Pacific Rim Uprising. Russell tells us that John Boyega is one of the stars of this movie who starts out on the good side but kind of falls into to the dark side, and he finds that it his destiny to go at war with the robots along with Scott Eastwood.

Midnight Sun will also be out this weekend. This is a story about a high school girl played by Bella Thorne, who has a disease where she can't go outside because if she gets hit by sun rays, it will kill her. Thorne's character fell in love with a boy who grew up down the street from her, who she never got to meet when she was younger. But now that she is older and able to go out at night it turns into a love story. Russell had the chance to catch up with the two stars of the movie Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger.