Love is in the air at movie theaters this week

Love is in the air this weekend at the movie theater thanks to a film that pokes fun at traditional romantic comedies. Thanks to our friends at MJR Digital Cinemas, movie reviewer Greg Russell stopped by to discuss two new movies with Jason Carr.

First was "Alita Battle Angel," starring Christoph Waltz, Mashersala Ali and Jennifer Connelly. The film, which is based on a popular manga comic book series, is half anime, half live action. It tells the story of a cyborg who is rebuilt by a doctor and learns to live in a new city, many centuries in the future. Russell says the movie is action-packed and the story line is very interesting.

Next Russell reviewed "Isn't It Romantic," starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Levine. The movie follows a woman who is struggling with her work and personal life, who wakes up in a romantic comedy-like world. Russell did not get to see the movie due to weather, but he said it falls in line with other romantic comedies and is perfect for Valentine's Day.

