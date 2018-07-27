Movie reviewer Greg Russell talks to 'Mission Impossible' team

Movie reviewer Greg Russell recently went to the premier of "Mission Impossible: Fallout" in Paris and spoke with the team of the film.

The movie is said to be one of the best action movies within the last decade, and Russell agrees. The action-packed film is full of fight scenes and suspense.

Russell asked Angela Basset how it was to work beside Tom Cruise and she said, "He is truly amazing and I had the time of my life working with him. I never thought that I would find myself working in a Tom Cruise movie."

Out of all the action-packed scenes, Henry Cavill said his favorite scene in the movie is the helicopter sequence: "Only because I felt like I went through so much, it was uncomfortably cold."

Rebecca Ferguson said her favorite part of the film is its construction: "Its much darker, rawer, all the characters are kind of questioning their good and bad side."

The first "Mission Impossible" came out in 1996, and since then, franchise has premiered six films. "Mission Impossible: Fallout" is expected to be a great one and possibly outdo its past productions.