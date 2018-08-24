New movies out this weekend you might want to check out

There are a couple movies you might want to check out this weekend, but one in particular is generating a lot of buzz for all the wrong reasons. Movie reviewer Greg Russel joined us in studio to tell us all about them.

The first movie is "Papillon". The movie is about a few guys who end up in prison and form a friendship. The film takes place in the 1930's and no matter how hard they try to escape they can't break free. The movie is full of action and Greg gave this film 4 reels.

The next film sparked some controversy because of the puppets involved. "Tha Happytime Murder's" is not a family movie. The movie has big talent attached to it, but critics are not giving it great reviews. The movie is about humans and puppets living together and the puppets are treated like second class citizens. The film is rated R because of very mature subject matters. Greg gave this film 1 reel out of 5.