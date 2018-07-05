Promising Sequels Coming Out This Weekend

Live in the D's movie reviewer, Greg Russell, is in studio telling us about some movies coming out this weekend.

Another Marvel movie is hitting the big sceen. "Ant-Man and the Wasp", starring Paul Rudd, will likely be another No. 1 premiere for the company. Scott Lang is battling the consequences of being a father and a superhero while battling a new enemy. The movie has humor to it so if you are in the mood for a good laugh this will get it done.

"The First Purge" is about the things a city will do to push the crime rate down without penalties. This is a scary movie that has plenty of thrills, but Russell also says the story line to this sequel makes it worth seeing.

