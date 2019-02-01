See war in a different light this weekend

Greg Russell joined Jason Carr in the studio to show us the new movies out in theaters, thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas. The only new movie out this weekend is a documentary that has a 98 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The documentary, directed by Peter Jackson, is called "They Shall Not Grow Old".

Russell said, "It's a documentary on World War I and he was commissioned by a group in England to put it together."

The film is in 3D and it brings the story to life.

