This could be the best movie of ALL-time!

It's Friday! That means that movie reviewer Greg Russell is back with us in the studio to talk about the new movies hitting theaters near you.

There is one movie that everyone is talking about this week: Avengers Infinity War.

Russell says that the movie is "superhero 10.0." It's really big and almost every character who has ever been in a Marvel movie is in this movie.

The movie is two and a half hours long, but Russell says that the hours go by very quick as you are so immersed in the story. He enjoyed every minute of it.

Russell gave the movie a 5 out of 5 reels!