The Superhero Movie That Won't Disappoint You

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell was here in the studio today to talk about the movie that is causing so much hype-Black Panther.

Tati and Russell both have seen the movie, and both had great things to say about it. They both even gave it a 5 reels rating!

Russell said that the audience loved it, it's a great story, and showed the country of Africa in a great light.

Tati loved the women empowerment feel of the movie.

With it being Black History Month, we asked Russell to give us his top 4 other movies that he thought would be good to watch during this month. His choices were: Guess Who's Coming To Dinner, Lady Sings The Blues, Malcolm X, and Hidden Figures.

Russell has an event coming up next Wednesday, February 21st at the Emagine Theater in Royal Oak. The event is called "Wine and Recline With Greg Russell," and will be a wine and cheese tasting affair while viewing the movie Sideways.

To enter to win Greg's Giveaways, go to our Live in the D Facebook Page. Contest rules are under Seen On 4 section of http://clickondetroit.com