Two new movies you can check out this weekend

It's Friday, so why not talk about the movies out to get you ready for the weekend? Movie reviewer Greg Russel joined us in the studio to tell us about two movies you may want to check out.

"Christopher Robin" is a family film from Disney that is about Christopher Robin being a middle-aged man who is married with a daughter. Christopher has a job that he doesn't like too much, and at his job he looses something important to him. During his time of adulthood he reconnects with Winnie the Pooh and his original group of friends to bring him back to feeling like a child again. Greg gave this film a four out of five reels and said it is really a film for the whole family.

The next film Greg reviewed was "The Spy Who Dumped Me." starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. The film is about two best friends who unwittingly become tangled in a mess or conspiracy after one of the women find out that her boyfriend who dumped her is a spy. The film didn't receive the best ratings, however, the well-known actresses in the film rarely disappoint. Greg says if you like Kunis and McKinnon, you're going to like "The Spy Who Dumped Me."