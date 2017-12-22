The Movies You Should See Over The Holiday Break

One of the busiest places on Christmas is the movie theater.

First, "The Greatest Showman" stars Zac Efron, his character falls in a forbidden love.

The next movie is "The Shape of Water" which is all about people looking past differences. The idea was to create a fairy tale for the 21st century.

The last movie is "All The Money In The World" is all about getting kidnaped in the 1970s and how his grandfather would not pay the ransom.

Movies to also look out for this weekend is, "Downsizing", "Father Figures", and "Pitch Perfect 3"