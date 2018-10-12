Three big names in Hollywood have movies for you this weekend

Some big stars have new movies out this weekend. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined us in the studio to give us all the details. We started with Ryan Goslings' new flick "First Man," which is all about the life of Neil Armstrong in the 1960's as he was getting ready to be the first man on the moon. Russell had the opportunity to sit down with Gosling and director Damien Chazelle to talk about the film. Chazelle said during his research he was surprised by how much loss and sacrifice Armstrong went through.

Next up: Robert Redford has a new movie out and says this might be his last. "The Old Man and the Gun" is based on a true story about a guy who escapes from prison and goes on a rampage robbing stores.

The last film stars Jeff Bridges, who is back in "Bad Times at the El Royale." Russell hears that this is a fun movie! It's all about seven people who have to spend one night at this hotel and they have to go there to get redemption for bad things that they have done. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson and others.