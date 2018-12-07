New movie hitting theaters and television screens this weekend

There's a new movie out this weekend that you can see in theaters and at home. We're getting a look at "Mowgli" thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas and film reviewer Greg Russell.

Greg sat down with Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to discuss "Mowgli". The movie is a new take on a classic children's story, "The Jungle Book", where a human child is raised by wild animals in the jungles of India. After he is accepted by the animals, he learns his human side is still alive and well.

The movie stars the voices of Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Frida Pinto and Rohan Chand as Mowgli. Russell gave the movie four reels out of five.

