Report: Actor Vince Vaughn charged with DWI, resisting arrest in Hermosa Beach

1970: Actor Vince Vaughn, best known for movies such as "Swingers," "Old School," "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers," is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning for drunk driving and resisting arrest in California.

The Hollywood Reporter says Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Hermosa Beach around 1 a.m. PST Sunday. He was arrested and charged with DWI and resisting, while the passenger he was with was charged with public intoxication.

They were both taken into custody at the Manhattan Beach Police Department and released later Sunday morning.

