LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Perry was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a "massive" stroke, TMZ reports.

Paramedics responded to Perry's home Wednesday morning in Sherman Oaks, California. He was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Perry. 52, is best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the 1990s TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210." He currently stars in the CW series "Riverdale."

