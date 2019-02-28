Report: Luke Perry in medically induced coma after 'massive' stroke

LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Perry was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a "massive" stroke, TMZ reports.

Paramedics responded to Perry's home Wednesday morning in Sherman Oaks, California. He was transported to a local hospital.

TMZ reported Thursday afternoon that Perry's doctors have placed him in a medically induced coma and is under observation.

Perry. 52, is best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the 1990s TV series "Beverly Hills, 90210." He currently stars in the CW series "Riverdale."

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," "8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.