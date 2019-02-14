Rising Florida rapper YNW Melly accused of killing 2 friends

Florida rapper YNW Melly is charged in the murders of two of his close friends. (Getty)

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police have charged Florida rapper YNW Melly with killing two of his close friends who were also rising rap stars, and trying to make it appear they died in a drive-by shooting.

On Wednesday Miramar police arrested 19-year-old YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, on first-degree murder charges in October 2018 deaths of Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, and Anthony Williams, 21.

The rapper's 20-year-old friend Cortlen Henry also was arrested in Houston last month, and extradited to Florida on Tuesday in connection with the killings.

In a post Wednesday on YNW Melly's official Instagram, he said "a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice."

YNW Melly's first official studio album was released in January.

