Rock and Soul: Jake Webb & The Commitments Blend Styles with Personal Lyrics

Combining classic folk rock with modern guitar riffs, Jake Webb & The Commitments are making their voices heard throughout the Detroit music scene.

Frontman Jake Webb said that he envisioned a band inspired by 60s and 70s soul and funk groups, but it has evolved to more than that over time.Every band member listens to different styles of music and brings that to the table during the song making process.

What might start out as a songwriter influenced song might evolve into something else entirely by the time it’s finished.

