Saying goodbye: 8 TV shows ending in 2019

We'll be saying good bye to some of our favorite shows in 2019, but at least we have a final season to enjoy.

Here are some of the shows ending in 2019:

Game of Thrones

The HBO fantasy series will finish with its eighth season this year, which will premiere on April 14. The show first aired in 2011 and has been HBO's most-watched show. Watch the trailer for the final season below:

Veep

HBO's Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will end after its seventh season this year. The final season will premiere on March 31, with seven episodes. The show first aired in 2012 and has accumulated numerous Emmy awards. Watch the final season trailer below:

The Big Bang Theory

CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is in the midst of its twelfth and final season, consisting of 24 episodes. The show has been one of the most successful sitcoms in television history, first airing back in 2007. The show spawned a spinoff, "Young Sheldon," which currently airs on CBS.

Mr. Robot

USA Network's thriller series will end with its fourth season in 2019. The show, starring Rami Malek, will wrap with a 12 episode final season. The show first aired in 2015.

Vikings

The History Channel drama filmed in Ireland will end with its sixth season in 2019. The premiere date for the 20-episode final season has not been released. The show first aired in 2013.

Homeland

Showtime's spy thriller "Homeland," starring Claire Danes, will end with its eighth and final season in 2019. The release will be later in the year. The critically acclaimed show first aired back in 2011.

Orange is the New Black

One of Netflix's original breakout hits is ending with its seventh season in 2019. The first season of show, which garnered three Emmy wins, first aired in 2013. Along with "House of Cards," the show was one of Netflix's first breakout original shows.

Broad City

The Comedy Central show will end with its currently-airing fifth season in 2019. The final season premiered on Jan. 24. The series, starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, first aired on the network in 2014, but was originally a web series by the same name.

