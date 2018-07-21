SEA LIFE Michigan holding Shark Week events beginning Sunday

AURBURN HILLS, Mich. - A local aquarium is celebrating one of the most popular weeks of the year

SEA LIFE Michigan -- located in the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills -- is holding a week's worth of events in honor of Shark Week beginning Sunday.

During the week, you can witness feeding demonstrations, educational talks about sharks, and see seven species of sharks up close -- nurse shark, blacktip reef shark, blacknose shark, bonnethead shark, brown banded bamboo shark, white spotted bamboo shark and dogfish shark.

Tickets are $19 for the saver admission, $29 for the combo experience -- which includes entry to SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND Discovery Center -- and $35 for the ultimate combination, which includes entry to SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND Discovery Center and one LEGO collectible.

