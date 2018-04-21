Stage adaptation for cult classic 'Set It Off' comes to Detroit this weekend

A play adaptation for the movie "Set It Off" is hitting the stage at The Music Hall from April 20-22.

DETROIT - A movie that turned into a cult classic debuted its stage adaptation Friday in Detroit, and is set to entertain audiences for the rest of the weekend.

The stage adaptation for the 90s movie "Set It Off" continues its three-night stay at the Detroit Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts -- 350 Madison St. The play is directed and produced by Je'Caryous Johnson, who has toured more than 20 stage plays and has written 36 plays.

The original movie was released in 1996 and stars Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith and Kimberly Elise. The soundtrack features artists such as Thugs-n-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue, Brandy, Tamia Bone and more. The cast for the play includes Da Brat, LeToya Luckett, Demetria McKinney and Kyla Pratt.

The play follows four childhood friends who spent their lives struggling to move from their neighborhood. The friends are at a crossroads, so they decide to rob banks in Los Angeles, but with more money comes more problems.

"Without a doubt, this will be one of the greatest stage plays ever seen in the urban theatre market," Johnson said. "From the type of action to the movement on stage, it will be nothing short of jaw-dropping. This will be the first piece of my career that will stretch me to the limits of what can be done and seen by our urban audience. I will be recreating the same intensity, same passion and same shock and awe, breathtaking moments that made this movie resonate with millions of people."

Three shows are scheduled for Saturday -- at 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. -- and one show Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and the Detroit Music Hall Center Box Office. You can also find more information and tickets at jecaryous.com.

