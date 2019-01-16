Entertainment

Steve Carell to star in new Netflix comedy series 'Space Force'

By Ken Haddad
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Steve Carell is returning to star in a TV show. It's just not The Office.

Carell will star in a new Netflix comedy series, a workplace comedy, called "Space Force," which he co-created with Greg Daniels.

Here's a teaser trailer:

