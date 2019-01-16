Steve Carell to star in new Netflix comedy series 'Space Force'

Steve Carell is returning to star in a TV show. It's just not The Office.

Carell will star in a new Netflix comedy series, a workplace comedy, called "Space Force," which he co-created with Greg Daniels.

Here's a teaser trailer:

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

