Streaming guide: What's leaving, coming to Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2018

Check to see what shows and movies are leaving or coming to your favorite streaming service in March.

Netflix:

What's coming March 2018:

March 1st

• 300 (2006)

• 21 Thunder (Season 1)

• 2307: Winter’s Dream (2016)

• Adel Karam: Live from Beirut (2018) Netflix Original Standup

• Adventureland (2009)

• Algo Muy Gordo (2017)

• Alpha and Omega (2010)

• Battle Drone (2017)

• Beerfest (2006)

• Casino (1995)

• Cruel Intentions (1999)

• Cruel Intentions 2 (2000)

• Cruel Intentions 3 (2004)

• Deathgrip (2017)

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

• Ghostbusters (1984)

• Ghostbusters II (1989)

• Gridiron Gang (2006)

• Guess Who (2005)

• Hostage (2005)

• I Am Number Four (2011)

• I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

• Jackass: Number Two (2006)

• Land Gold Women (2011)

• Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

• Martian Child (2007)

• Moon (2009)

• People Like Us (2012)

• Revolutionary Road (2008)

• Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2005)

• The Brothers Grimm (2005)

• The Bucket List (2007)

• The Descent (2005)

• The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

• The Experiment (2010)

• The Fifth Estate (2013)

• The Gift (2015)

• The Lazarus Project (2008)

• True to the Game (2017)

• Untraceable (2008)

• Up in the Air (2009)

• Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

• Women at War 1939-1945

March 2nd

• B: The Beginning (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime

• Girls Incarcerated (Season 1) Netflix Original

• Flint Town Netflix Original Documentary

• Ladies First Netflix Original Documentary

• Les Affames Netflix Original Movie

• Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja

• Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial

March 4th

• Expedition China (2017) Disney Early Release

• The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (Episode 3) Netflix Original

March 5th

• F*&% the Prom (2017)

• The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Season 1)

• Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

March 6th

• Borderliner (Season 1)

• Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

• Benji (1974)

• For the Love of Benji (1977)

March 7th

• Aftershock (2012)

March 8th

• Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Season 2) Netflix Original

• Bad Guys: Vile City (Season 1)

• Ladies First (2017)

March 9th

• Love (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

• Trolls: The Beat Goes On (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• Collateral (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzal Netflix Original

• Nailed It (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• The Outsider (2018) Netflix Original Movie

March 10th

• Septiembre, Un Llanto En Silencio (2017)

March 12th

• Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl (2016)

• Troy: The Odyssey (2017)

• Children of the Whales (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime

March 13th

• Ricky Gervais: Humanity Netflix Original Standup

• Terrace House: Opening New Doors – Part 1 Netflix Original

• Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (Season 1) Netflix Original

March 15th

• Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (2011)

• Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

• Tabula Rasa: Season 1

• The Hollywood Masters: Season 2

March 16th

• Benji (2018) Netflix Original Movie

• On My Block (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Wild Wild Country Netflix Original Documentary

• Take Your Pills Netflix Original Documentary

• Edha (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Spirit Riding Free (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

• The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (2018)

March 19th

• In Search of Fellini (2017)

March 20th

• The Standups (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice (2016)

March 21st

• Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

March 23rd

• Game Over, Man! Netflix Original Movie

• Alexa & Katie (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• The Defiant Ones (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary

• Requiem (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• The Mechanism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Roxanne Roxanne Netflix Original Movie

• Dinotrux Supercharged Netflix Original Series

• SWORDGAI The Animation (Part 1) Netflix Original Series

March 24th

• Red Trees (2017)

• March 27th

• Men on a Mission: 2018

• March 28th

• 50 First Dates (2004)

• Little Women (Season 1)

• Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

• The Art of War (2000)

March 30th

• Rapture Netflix Original Documentary

• A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

• First Match Netflix Original Movie

• Happy Anniversary Netflix Original Movie

• The Titan Netflix Original Movie

• Reboot: The Guardian Code (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

• Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 2, Part 1) Netflix Original Series

• Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural Netflix Original Standup

• Trailer Park Boys (Season 12) Netflix Original Series

• Trump: An American Dream Netflix Original Docuseries

March 31st

• Let Me In (2010)

What's leaving March 2018:

March 1st

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby's Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

March 4th

Chloe

Safe Haven

March 6th

The Finest Hours

March 8th

Victoria

March 11th

Believe

Glitch

March 12th

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

March 13th

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

March 14th

Archer: Seasons 1-7

March 19th

V/H/S: Viral

March 20th

Zootopia

March 22nd

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

March 24th

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 26th

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 29th

The Gates: Season 1

March 30th

Life in Pieces: Season 1

March 31st

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1

Hulu:

What's coming to Hulu March 2018:

Available March 1

Ask This Old House: Complete Seasons 11 -12 (PBS)

This Old House: Complete Seasons 30 & 38 (PBS)

Veni Vidi Vici: Complete Season 1 (Viaplay)

1984 (1985)

A Feast at Midnight (1997)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A Mermaid’s Tale (2016)

A Stork’s Journey (2017)

A View to Kill (1985)

All the Wild Horses (2017)

Antitrust (2001)

Bad Influence (1990)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Boots on the Ground (2017)

Boulevard (2014)

Branded (2010)

Breakdown (1997)

Captivity (2007)

Carriers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Chicago (2002)

Criminal Law (1989)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dream House Nightmare (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2 (1991)

Fatal Instinct (1993)

Finder’s Fee (2003)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Fluke (1995)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Goldeneye (1995)

Gordy (1995)

Hackers (1995)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hesher (2010)

High School (2010)

Home of the Brave (2006)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

I’m So Excited! (2013)

Ill Manors (2012)

Imagine That (2009)

Jack Goes Boating (2010)

Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Kingpin (1996)

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)

License to Kill (1989)

Love Crimes (1992)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pudsey the Dog: The Movie (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Southie (1998)

Sprung (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014)

The Accused (1988)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Doors (1991)

The Glass Shield (1994)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)

The Square (2017)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Twenty Twenty Four (2017)

We Blew It (2017)

Where the Skin Lies (2017)

Who Killed Nancy? (2008)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Young Adult (2011)

March 2

Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 Premiere (FOX)

March 3

MasterChef Junior: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

March 4

K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 3 (Disney XD)

Traitor (2008)

March 5

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

The 90th Oscars®: Special (ABC)

The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)

The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)

The New Radical (2017)

March 6

Crash (2005)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

March 7

Hard Sun: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Living Soul (2016)

March 8

Aftermath (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

March 9

Champions: Series Premiere (NBC)

Power Rangers (2017)

March 10

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 3 (TBS)

March 12

American Idol: Series Premiere (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Deception: Series Premiere (ABC)

Timeless: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Force Majeure (2014)

Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)

March 13

Food Wars!: Complete Season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

March 14

For the People: Series Premiere (ABC)

Rise: Series Premiere (NBC)

Tommy’s Honour (2017)

March 15

The Bridge: Complete Season 4 (ZDF Enterprises)

The Son: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

4 Lovers (2012)

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Four Rooms (1995)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

LOL (2012)

October Country (2009)

River of Grass (1994)

The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down AMountain (1995)

The Fog (2005)

The Forgotten (2004)

The Kill Team (2013)

March 16

John Q (2002)

March 18

Almost Friends (2017)

March 19

Genius Jr.: Series Premiere (NBC)

Little Big Shots: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Life Itself (2014)

Love and Saucers (2017)

March 23

Station 19: Series Premiere (ABC)

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017)(Hulu Original Documentary)

March 24

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 27

The Little Hours (2017)

March 28

Roseanne: Series Premiere (ABC)

Splitting Up Together: Series Premiere (ABC)

March 30

Alex, Inc: Series Premiere (ABC)

Shadowhunters: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Siren: Series Premiere (Freeform)

March 31

Closing Gambit (2018)

EuroTrump (2017)

The Ghoul (2016)

Habit (2017)

Project Eden (2017)

What's leaving Hulu March (31) 2018:

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Gang Related (1997)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Michael (1996)

Nine Queens (2000)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Conspirator (2010)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Spirit (2008)

HBO:

Original Programming:

HBO First Look: Pacific Rim Uprising (3/12)

Arthur Miller: Writer (3/19)

HBO First Look: Isle of Dogs (3/21)

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling Part 1 (3/26)

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling Part 2 (3/27)

Entre Nos, Part 3 (3/30)

Movies starting March 1:

The Beguiled, 1971

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

The French Connection, 1971

Friday the 13th (Extended Version), 2009

Hannibal, 2001

Ice Age, 2002

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Mercury Rising, 1998

Observe and Report, 2009

Rock Star, 2001

Sgt. Bilko, 1996

She’s Out of My League, 2010

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, 1990

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991

To Be or Not To Be, 1983

Undercover Brother, 2002

Wargames, 1983

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, 2004

Ending March 31:

About a Boy, 2002

Australia, 2008

Bean, 1997

Born on the Fourth of July, 1989

Death Race, 2008

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Hamlet 2, 2008

Jackass: The Movie, 2002

Jackie, 2016

Kinsey, 2004

Life with Mikey, 1993

Lucas, 1986

Nocturnal Animals, 2016

Platoon, 1986

Rules Don’t Apply, 2016

Suicide Squad, 2016

The Golden Compass, 2007

The Pink Panther, 2006

Wanted, 2008

White Fang, 1991

