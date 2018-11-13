'The Breeze' replaces Detroit's 98.7 AMP radio station in format switch

There's a new radio station in town.

Entercom announced the launch of 987 "The Breeze" on Tuesday, which will replace Top-40 station 98.7 AMP Radio in the Detroit area.

The station will provide the Detroit region with relaxing favorites at work with hits from artists like Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and Boyz II Men to Adele, Alicia Keys and Sara Bareilles.

“We are excited to launch 987 The Breeze and to fill this void in the Motor City’s music scene,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “We know the station will become a must-listen to make your work day breeze by.”

987 The Breeze is celebrating its launch by playing 10,000 songs commercial-free, starting today at 5:00 p.m.

