The Voice season premiere Radio Contest

The newest season of The Voice premieres Monday, February 26th! In light of this, NBC has created a radio contest with a grand prize giveaway of a trip for two to Las Vegas to see The Voice: Neon Dreams show at the Hard Rock Hotel!

How to get a chance to win:

Detroit's participating radio station, 99.5 WYCD, will play a mash-up of three songs out of the four coaches, and listeners will have to guess which coach 'got the block'. That means you have to figure out which coach -- Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, or Alicia Keys-- was missing from the mash-up. All winners will qualify for the grand prize trip! This will be happening on WYCD Feb. 19 - 27, so make sure you tune in!

Don't forget to catch The Voice premiere on Local 4 at 8pm!