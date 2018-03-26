Thrillist names 2 Detroit food inventions on list of 'Dishes That Changed America'

We all know Detroit has some of the best food around - but just how influential are some of the city's classics?

Thrillist released a list of "101 Dishes That Changed America," broken down by the decade. Two Detroit-based dishes made the list.

Coney Island Hot Dog - No. 2 in the 1910s:

How it happened: Technically, the coney dog -- which has absolutely nothing to do with New York, thank you very much -- first appeared in Jackson, Michigan. But it was in Detroit circa 1917 that American Coney Island first started dropping its wet, immaculately spiced chili on dogs, paving the way for legions of Greek immigrants to follow suit, among them the rival coney Lafayette right next door, founded by a Keros family member and the topic of an oft-misunderstood and exaggerated "feud" of Detroit food lore. But it was American that started it all, transforming that dripping, mustard- and onion-covered masterpiece on a bun into the unofficial food of lower Michigan.

Why it’s important: “Detroit is industrial, automotive; this is a working-class town, a working-class state. It was affordable back then and now, is quick and comforting and filling: That's how it became such an important part of the city and state, and why you can't find coneys (anywhere else)” said Grace Keros, third-generation owner (along with brother Chris Sotiropoulos) of Michigan's oldest family-run restaurants. Because of American, the coney became a paragon of the Greek-diner experience, one that still thrives throughout the Midwest even as the institutions close across the rest of the countries. Such is the power of the perfect hot dog. -- AK

The Hot-N-Ready - No. 81 in 2000s

How it happened: Detroit-based Little Caesars has contributed more to pizza culture than it really gets credit for, from the old-school “Pizza Pizza” days to franchising and totally winning every Midwestern birthday party where Crazy Bread is on offer. But in 2004 -- after years of feeding hungry college kids via “customer appreciation days” and the famous Monday Madness specials that featured $5 pizzas -- Caesars took the pizza chain to grab & go territory, with cheese and pepperoni pies ready on demand for a crisp Lincoln. Little changed about the restaurant’s recipes; it simply streamlined the process, making it possible for families to have pizza night on demand, and on the cheap.

Why it’s important: "I think (founder Mike) Ilitch was as much of an innovator in the pizza industry as Ray Kroc was for fast food," said CEO David Scrivano. "He was truly a visionary. His ideas, including Hot-N-Ready, were way ahead of their time." True to that innovator status, the Hot-N-Ready didn’t just change the chain pizza game; it threw down the gauntlet, forcing competitors like Domino’s and Pizza Hut to implement value menu deals across the board and step up the efficiency as Caesars itself developed a Detroit-style deep dish option to go along with the classic pies. In a pizza war, it seems, there are no losers. -- AK

