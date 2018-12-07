Tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert in Detroit on sale Friday

DETROIT - Queen is bringing their "Rhapsody" tour to Detroit in July!

Tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert go on sale Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date arena and stadium “Rhapsody” tour makes a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

The tour follows an acclaimed run of 10 sold-out shows at the MGM Park Theater, Las Vegas in September 2018 and will kick off July 10 at Vancouver Rogers Arena.

Going under the “Rhapsody” header, the six-week tour will debut a brand new larger-than-life production. Stufish Entertainment Architects’ set designer Ric Lipson says: “Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody tour will, once again for them, expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be. This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music.”

