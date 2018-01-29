Tom Hanks tapped to play Mr. Rogers in biopic

Tom Hanks is coming to your neighborhood.

Tom Hanks is set to play Mr. Rogers in a biopic titled "You Are My Friend," which will be directed by Marielle Heller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. In the heart-warming story, a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.

Fred Rogers, known as Mr. Rogers, hosted Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, a television show that began airing in 1968 and continued till 2001.

Rogers passed away back in 2003 after a battle with stomach cancer.

It's not known when the film will be released.

